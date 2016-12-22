2016: A year in Tweets

From news and entertainment to sport and politics – it all happened on Twitter during 2016.

The Rio Olympics, the US presidential election and Pokemon Go were the top global trends on the social media platform in the past 12 months.

Here’s a look at the UAE trends and some other Twitter stars of 2016.

MOST POPULAR EVENTS

The social media site confirmed Rio2016 was the most tweeted topic globally, followed by Election2016 and PokemonGo. Euro2016, Oscars, Brexit, Trump and BlackLivesMatter also made the top 10.

MOST POPULAR TWEETS

A Spanish gamer known as elrubius originated the year’s most popular tweet: it reads “Limonada” (lemonade) and was retweeted more than 1.3 million times. One Direction’s Harry Styles had the second most-repeated post – quoting a Taylor Swift song – with more than 700,000 retweets. A post-election tweet from Hillary Clinton encouraging little girls to recognise their power and seize opportunities was the third most popular of the year with 634,560 retweets.

DORSEY TWEETS IN ARABIC

2016 was the year that CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted in Arabic for the first time, making it his second most retweeted tweet ever.

IN THE UAE

Meanwhile in the UAE, 2016 witnessed an only-on-Twitter moment at the World Government Summit @WorldGovSummit, when @HHShkMohd announced the largest restructure of the cabinet in the history of the UAE through a series of Tweets – a testimonial to how the medium has been embraced by government entities here as the go-to platform to engage with the community.

UAE’s MOST RETWEETED

In 2016, the most retweeted tweet in the UAE was from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, when he announced the renaming of the iconic Al Sufouh Road in Dubai after King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

UAE TOP TWEETS PER MINUTE

• World Government Summit @WorldGovSummit

• Asia Cup Cricket Tournament

• Global Women’s Forum @Womens_Forum

• Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship @DDFTennis

• Dubai Tour @DubaiTour

#THISHAPPENED

To mark the end of the year, Twitter has launched the #ThisHappened hashtag so people can share their biggest moments and memories of the year.