Father has not been paid his salary for four months

Someone I know hasn’t been paid his salary for about 4 months now. He’s only been working there almost a year.

I asked him how he’s been managing and he goes he’s surviving on 1 naan bread (AED 1) a day, and water from the mosque nearby. I offered to transfer some money over but he refuses, saying he’s alright for now but may need help with rent at the end of the month or they’ll throw him out.

Knowing him, he wouldn’t have told me even if he was on the streets and sleeping rough, unless I asked.

He’s 32, works as a call centre/customer service adviser at a hospital in Abu Dhabi that is part of one of the largest healthcare groups in the UAE.

Many of his other colleagues too haven’t been paid. They don’t want to go to MOHR or the Labour dept as there could be repercussions from the employer’s side and may lose his job.

He’s the most humble, nicest guy ever. Has a lot of self-respect and despite living on a naan bread a day for weeks he never called on me for help.

He has 2 beautiful little girls (twins) back home in Pakistan so obviously hasn’t even been able to send money back home. Breaks my heart.

Dan, UAE