On the legend that is the 7DAYS Letters page

One of the first things people say to me when they learn I’m from 7DAYS is ‘Oh I love the letters page, it’s the first thing I turn to’.

As Editor of the newspaper, it’s not exactly the response you’re hoping for, particularly if we have a cracking issue-driven story on the front page. But, I’ve learnt to accept it – after all, the letters page is something of an institution.

It has become its own beast. Even with the growth of other forums across social media the 7DAYS Letters page has stood firm.

I’ve been ‘fortunate’ to edit letters from you guys for the best part of six years now. These pages really are an amazing forum for the UAE public to air their views, have a rant, a moan. And, when you’ve written in to praise the authorities or others for a job well done, we’ve happily printed those too.

We’ve had some recurring issues over the years; from driving skills and habits, dress code, school fees, pets – from dog-walking etiquette to abandoned cats – to more serious issues such as passport issues and domestic worker abuse.

And to those who have commented on any letter with ‘oh, not another driving letter’ or ‘why did you publish this letter’, my answer would be ‘why not?’ 7DAYS has spent nearly 14 years being a voice of the people.

If somebody has taken the time to write to us, they clearly feel strongly about something. Who are we to silence them? I’ve been asked how many of the letters are made up by the letter fairies at 7DAYS? The answer? Zero.

Every letter printed is, as far as we know, a genuine gripe, moan or celebration from its writer. Yes, we have been selective on the ones we print for obvious reasons. The sheer volume of them (Gosh, I sound like Santa), means we cannot print them all and we’ve followed a similar stance as we have with our news gathering.

Letters should engage and inform, but also entertain. They should start conversation and encourage debate. While Mirdif Mary may think that the fact her fridge wasn’t delivered ‘at the time they said’ might be worthy of a 500-word rant in 7DAYS, we couldn’t agree. Sorry Mary.

There are thousands, upon thousands of letters we haven’t printed, but it’s nothing personal. Letters that don’t make the cut include racist rants and personal attacks. Or they may just be too long.

In letters where the writer names and shames we usually remove the name simply because we don’t have the resources to fact check every letter.

In the instances where we have checked with the ‘shamed’ party, that has often helped to resolve the writer’s issue, be that internet issues, parking tickets or rodent invasions. We’ve had some regular contributors down the years, too many to address here. But one in particular is Errol D’Souza. Errol would write in with very controversial views and we’d get asked time and again if he had been invented to wind people up.

I’d like to set the record straight here and now: Errol was a real reader/letter writer, as real as Old Values, Moaning Mike of Mirdif, Miss Red, and so many others who have made this page their own.

He stopped writing to us a few years ago, but, if you are still out there Errol – and the same goes to all others – I would like to say, 7DAYS might be gone, but keep raising issues. Write to other media outlets. They all have forums. Tell them what you think.

Thank you all so much for each and every letter and photograph you’ve sent to us over the years. I don’t like this now, so I’m leaving! Keep talking…

barry.king@7days.ae