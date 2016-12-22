In the past 14 years the news industry has undergone a shift change from print to digital – and at 7DAYS this was no different.

The newsroom focus from daily deadlines to now incorporating up-to-the-minute breaking stories saw our publishing strategy include print, online and social media channels.

With a mix of news, sport, features, letters, video and picture galleries, the web traffic at 7DAYS.ae grew with some huge breaking stories. We take a look at the biggest stories we covered online.

Video: Killer of American schoolteacher in Abu Dhabi has been caught

December 4, 2014; 209,534 page views

Mourning declared following the death of HH Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

September 19, 2015; 196,899 page views

Extremists are hijacking identity of Arab world, says Queen Rania at Abu Dhabi Media Summit

November 19, 2014; 128,034 page views

Things you should not be doing on Facebook in UAE to avoid trouble with the law

May 22, 2014; 123,471 page views

UAE schools and universities to be shut on Thursday

March 9, 2016; 103,351 page views

PICTURES: Some of the biggest bargains on offer at GITEX Shopper 2014

September 28, 2014; 101,695 page views

VIDEO: CCTV of mall stabbing suspect released by Abu Dhabi Police

December 2, 2014; 90,852 page views

Letter: Residency for expats would be a boost for the economy

August 12, 2016; 85,427 page views

Prosecutors’ warning to porn users: ‘we’ve got tech to catch you’

September 12, 2015; 83,101 page views