No kerbing this enthusiasm it’s about time we had a minister of pavements

We need a minister of pavements…. we really do. Walking in this better weather is challenging.

Doesn’t matter where you walk in Dubai it’s the same problem. Pavements disappear! There you are enjoying a walk in relative safety and suddenly they disappear and you are faced with a pile of sand, or rubble or both.

Or a big hole or often both of those or all of the above. And often you are forced into the road before you can safely renegotiate another pavement somewhere in the distance.

And then there are kerbs, big steep ones, often there for no apparent reason. And very rarely a dropped kerb or any kind of ramp for heaven forbid you might be using a pushchair, or even a wheelchair.

It should be a consideration when roads are made that all aspects are FINISHED. It’s part of the job surely!

So Minister of pavements, you would be kept in a very busy job for the foreseeable sorting out this lack of safety and complete lack of forethought when enabling us mere mortals to walk from A to B .

In the words of the well renowned international singer Adele …

Chasing pavements, Dubai